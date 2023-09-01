Paris Decides To Ban E-Scooters, The Stupidest Fad Ever

Paris, France’s official ban on e-scooters comes into effect Friday, marking one of the few things France has done well for a while.

The ban was passed with 90% of the vote, despite only 8% of those eligible showing up to take part, according to the BBC. Despite years of increased control over the “vehicles” (toys), including license plates, speed restrictions and parking zones, Paris still hates this stupid fad, Reuters reported.

What I don’t get is why these scooters were so cool and fun to begin with. Anyone with half a brain can see how dangerous they are, and they’re not even that fun to ride. In 2022, Paris registered 459 accidents related to the scooters, including three that were fatal, according to Reuters.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After Getting Crushed And Caught On Fire | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Literally the most insane video.. https://t.co/S64n00z0Go — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) May 4, 2022

While some American cities have also opted to ban the ridiculously dangerous, overpriced and annoying fad, there are still plenty all over the place, and they’re super annoying. I was super surprised to find a majority of American cities that have cracked down on e-scooters in the past are liberal strongholds, such as San Francisco, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Honolulu, according to LevyElectric.

However, I’m also fairly sure I’ve seen plenty of these scooters ripped down to the bones by homeless people and transients, so they can sell the parts … so perhaps the restrictions are more to protect the cities from lawsuits from e-scooter companies? Maybe? (RELATED: Major Cities Deal With Accidents And Even Deaths Over Scooters)

Either way, I firmly believe scooters are a cringe fad. And lads, if you want to impress a woman, get a truck or a motorcycle. When you ride around on e-scooters, you look ridiculous (unless you have kids and you’re trying to make them laugh).