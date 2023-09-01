Woman Suffers Brain Swelling After Smelling Spicy Pepper While Cooking With Boyfriend

A Brazilian woman remains in the hospital six months after her brain began swelling due to sniffing an extremely strong chili pepper, Globo reported.

The freak accident happened to 25-year-old Thais Medeiros de Olivera while she and her boyfriend were reportedly preparing dinner for his parents in the central Brazilian town of Anápolis.

Thais sniffed a potent variety of pickled goat pepper popular in the region, according to Globo’s Brazilian new site G1. Besides sniffing the pepper, Thais also reportedly rubbed it on her nose. (RELATED: Woman Goes In For Routine Dental Visit, Ends Up In Hospital For Eight Days)

A trancista Thais Medeiros de Oliveira, 25, está recebendo ventilação mecânica por alguns momentos para respirar, de acordo com o boletim médico divulgado no domingo (5). Ela foi internada após cheirar uma pimenta. Médicos suspeitam de reação alérgica #LiveCNNBrasil pic.twitter.com/eTgJLlrdfH — CNN Brasil (@CNNBrasil) March 6, 2023

She was rushed to the hospital in Anápolis after she fell ill with an itchy throat before being transferred to a facility in her hometown, according to Jam Press.

Hospital tests revealed Thais suffered from edema, brain swelling which experts believe was triggered by a severe allergic reaction to the pepper, the New York Post (NYP) reported. De Olivera’s mother said Thais was also suffering from bronchitis and asthma brought on by spending time in the hospital, per Globo.

Thais had seemingly recovered when she was released from the hospital on July 31, but after four days she was forced to return due to a high fever and reddish urine, Globo reported.

“I miss her a lot and I want my daughter to come home, but I understand that she needs to stay there,” Thais’ mother said, according to Globo.

Since Thais has been left unable to speak or walk, doctors worry she’ll never live a normal life again due to neurological problems related to the allergic reaction, the New York Post reported.

Presently, no definite release date for Thais has been set.