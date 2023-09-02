‘A Slap In The Face’: Daily Caller Reporter Discusses Biden’s 9/11 Plans

Daily Caller reporter, Brianna Lyman, labeled President Joe Biden’s upcoming plans for the anniversary of Sept. 11 as being a “slap in the face.”

Lyman criticized comments made by former Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank during a Sept. 2 interview on Newmax’s “Saturday Report” with host Rita Cosby. Frank claimed that Biden’s plans to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 by stopping in Alaska, a day after visiting Vietnam, instead of visiting the sites of terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia was “insignificant” and “not a big deal” and stressed the importance of climate change.

“Biden wants to waste time going to Vietnam for climate change and other economic prosperity missions for Vietnam, mind you, while he has record high inflation problems still plaguing the United States, that’s one thing,” Lyman said pointing out that Biden made time for “vacation” while the Maui wildfires were happening. “Do not tell me he did not have the ability to say, ‘I want to show the American people I still stand with them.’ He’s going to Alaska for convenience and that is a slap in the face.”

Prior to leaving for Alaska, Biden will be returning from a Sept. 10 trip to Vietnam in which he will meet with Vietnam General Secretary Nguyn Phu Trong about how to advance relations between the two countries. While in Alaska, Biden will reportedly partake in a “memorial ceremony with members of the military and their families,” the White House said in an announcement.

“It’s really disheartening that Barney is over here saying that this is not significant and not a big deal,” Lyman said. “Because it is a big deal.” (RELATED: Families Affected By 9/11 Ask Bien Not To Come To Memorial Events: REPORT)

Lyman continued to point out that “3,000 families” along with “thousands” of people had been left impacted by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Biden’s decision to visit Alaska on the anniversary of 9/11 was also labeled as being a “disgrace” and “not shocking” by Lyman who pointed out that the Biden Administration had reportedly sent a letter to the families of the 9/11 victims saying that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the suspected architect behind the attacks and four others could possibly escape the death penalty with a plea deal.