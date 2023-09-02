DeSantis Admin Says Meeting With Biden Would Do More Harm Than Good Amid Hurricane Efforts

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Friday that he does not currently plan to meet with President Joe Biden during the latter’s trip down to inspect the damage of Hurricane Idalia, claiming that a meeting would slow recovery efforts, according to The Associated Press.

The hurricane made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a Category 3 storm before moving through Georgia and the Carolinas. Biden and the First Lady are set to visit Florida Saturday to meet with residents who have been impacted by the storm. (RELATED: Warnings Issued As Tropical Storm Idalia Makes Her Way North)

“In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts,” Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’ press secretary told the AP.

Following an address Friday, Biden said he would meet with the governor when in Florida. The president said he spoke to DeSantis Tuesday and assured the governor he would get the state all the help it needs for recovery efforts.

Biden and DeSantis previously met in 2022 when Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida and also met again in 2021 after the Surfside condo collapsed, the AP reported.

“President Biden and the first lady look forward to meeting members of the community impacted by Hurricane Idalia and surveying impacts of the storm,” Emilie Simons, White House spokeswoman, told the outlet.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.