Illegal Immigrant Arrested Six Times For Multiple Assaults After Two Months In The US

An illegal immigrant has been arrested six times in two months since his arrival in New York City on multiple theft and assault charges, according to the New York Post.

Daniel Hernandez Martinez arrived in the city June 27, and the next day tried to take merchandise from a CostCo, the Post reported. In July, he later attempted to steal a tool kit from a Duane Reade store, then threatened a guard at a second store with a knife while also trying to take merchandise before attacking an independent journalist with a bike tire at the end of that month. (RELATED: ‘They’re Telling Their Families’: DCNF Reporter Explains Why Mayorkas Statements Aren’t Stopping Border Surge)

Hernandez later was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman Aug 21, reportedly dragging her by the hair and smashing her phone. He later was charged with threatening someone with a chain, and allegedly assaulted a police officer while trying to escape custody from a hospital after being arrested for trying to steal bicycles.

The housing of migrants has generated tension in a number of communities. Residents of Chicago protested and took legal action to prevent the city from housing migrants in a closed-down high school and two other locations on the South Side of the city in May, ABC7Chicago.com reported.

In New York, students and parents protested the decision by city officials to use school gyms to house migrants heading to New York City, which reportedly is considering the use of as many as 20 such facilities across the five boroughs of the city. The city is expecting as many as 10,000 migrants, according to ABC 7.

Over 1.6 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1.6 million in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

