Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Slaps Police Officer Trying To Confiscate Banned Motorbike, Gets Arrested: REPORT

An illegal immigrant in New York City was arrested Aug. 31 after allegedly slapping a police officer who was attempting to confiscate her unregistered motor bike, reports say.

Baibaia Rodriguez, 20, was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and harassment after allegedly striking an officer “with an open hand” Thursday night officials stated, according to the New York Post.

The incident reportedly began when law enforcement officials with the NYPD arrived at the Stratford Arms Hotel, a residence hall for the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) that has been turned into a migrant shelter, to confiscate nine bicycles as well as a motorcycle and a scooter that had been illegally chained to a pole outside the building, the West Side Rag reported. (RELATED: ‘All Pretty Rapid’: Lady Gaga’s Dad Rips NYC Migrant ‘Stealth Operation’)

The confiscation was done in response to “community complaints regarding mopeds/scooters and bikes parked in the area,” an NYPD spokesperson told the outlet.

It’s the second such operation in two weeks. https://t.co/ejTd0N3KBH — westsiderag (@westsiderag) September 2, 2023



Rodriguez allegedly confronted the police officers during the confiscation, striking one officer. When law enforcement officials attempted to take Rodriguez into custody, she reportedly resisted attempts to be handcuffed, the outlet continued. Rodriguez has since been released without bail and is due back in New York Criminal Court on October 19, the outlet stated.

Rodriguez was arrested in July for felony assault after an alleged attack on her boyfriend and is a current resident of the Stratford Arms, the New York Post reported.

Residents who live near the Stratford Arms, located in NYC’s Upper West Side, have complained to city officials about the influx of migrants into their neighborhood, noting the increase in noise, litter, and public disruptions. “The worst part is at night. The noise. It starts at about 10 o’clock, and it’ll go until 4 in the morning. Playing music and racing their motocross and motorbikes up and down the streets,” Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta complained to the New York Post in August.