Maine Officials Probing Trump’s Eligibility To Be On Presidential Ballot

High-ranking public officials in Maine are assessing whether or not Donald Trump is eligible to be on the state’s 2024 Presidential ballot.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows as well as Attorney General Aaron Frey jointly announced in a statement pertaining to the 14th Amendment and state election law that the Democratic duo are “working together to research and analyze the legal requirements for ballot access, including presidential ballot access,” Bangor Daily News reported.

Maine’s secretary of state and attorney general said Thursday they are reviewing state statutes to determine if former President Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the 2024 ballot. #mepolitics https://t.co/83oXUdqP8n — Bangor Daily News (@bangordailynews) August 31, 2023

Despite not mentioning the former President by name, the reference to the 14th Amendment is being reported as a reference toward Trump’s perceived role in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. (RELATED: ‘At Least 40’ Undercover Informants Were Doing Surveillance On January 6, Defense Lawyer Says)

In the Constitution, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment forbids anyone who has previously taken an oath of office from public office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or even aid or comfort to enemies thereof,” according to Congress.gov.

Bellows has maintained that in her capacity of Secretary of State, steps that determine ballot eligibility for candidates come up in every major election cycle.

“Any decisions about ballot access will be made dispassionately at the proper time in accordance with the laws and the Constitution, which will be our sole consideration,” the two constitutional officers assured.

This would be a gross abuse of power. If our constitutional officers attempt to remove Trump from the Maine ballot, I will file impeachment resolutions in the Maine Senate. Democracy is supposed to mean the people decide. https://t.co/FI7SOXvyf7 — Sen. Eric Brakey 🌲 (@SenatorBrakey) August 31, 2023

Republican state Rep. Josh Turner stressed to News Center Maine the fact that court proceedings concerning January 6 that name Trump remain ongoing. (RELATED: ‘Persecutions Through Prosecution’: Vivek Ramaswamy Explains Why He’d Support Trump Even If He Gets Convicted)

“He has not been convicted of anything,” Turner said. “Accusations are not convictions, and he has the right to run.”