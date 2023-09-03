Suspect Allegedly Beats Up Elderly Man On Subway Who Complained He Was Rolling A Cigarette. Sends Him To Hospital

An elderly New Yorker ended up in the hospital after complaining to a man rolling a cigarette that smoking in the subway was against the law, police reported.

The cigarette roller became enraged and allegedly punched the 70-year-old straphanger repeatedly in the face for complaining, the New York Post reported.

The attack happened when the elderly man exited a southbound C train at 145th Street station and confronted the potential smoker, police said. (RELATED: ‘He Was In Danger’: Trump Weighs In On Daniel Penny Subway Incident)

Police are searching for an individual they say punched a 70-year-old man in the face as he was exiting a subway station in Harlem on Wednesday. https://t.co/DOBPnlqonY — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 1, 2023

The old man paid a severe price for the complaint when the suspect allegedly belted him, cutting his face and lip.

The attacker ran out of the station, escaping into the street while the elderly victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the Post reported.

Violence on the New York subway has risen in recent months, highlighted by the controversial killing of Jordan Neely in May by Marine veteran Daniel Penny, Fox News reported.

Penny was criminally charged for strangling Neely to death after Neely had been threatening passengers on the train, according to ABC News. Penny pleaded not guilty in June and is currently free on $100,000 bail while he awaits his next court date in October.

Penny said that he was “deeply saddened” by Neely’s death but that New Yorkers had been failed by “the system.”

Similar sentiment was echoed in the comments section of the current Post piece, with one reader stating, “Why is it everyday I see citizens getting accosted on the subway. Where are the elected officials that are supposed to be protecting the hard working law abiding citizens?”

Authorities have released a surveillance image of the attacker in this latest high-profile case of violence on the subway, the Post reported. He’s about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds and was wearing a gray Gap hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The New York Police did not immediately respond to a request for information regarding arrests in this case.