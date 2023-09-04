Female Migrant Accused Of Slapping NYPD Cop Gets Released Without Bail

A female migrant who’s accused of slapping an NYPD officer was released without bail, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Baibaia Rodriguez, 20, was charged Friday with resisting arrest, attempted assault in the third degree and disorderly conduct after she allegedly slapped a cop, which are not bail eligible, the NYP reported, citing a representative for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Authorities arrested Rodriguez Thursday while she was allegedly fighting them as they were trying to confiscate unregistered scooters. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Feds Flagged Nearly 75,000 Illegal Migrants As Potential National Security Risks)

Authorities arrested Rodriguez in July for felony assault after an alleged attack on her boyfriend in a Bronx apartment, according to the NYP.

Police believe Rodriguez was living at the Stratford Arms hotel, which the city has turned into a migrant shelter, at the time of her arrest, according to the NYP.

Another migrant residing in the area has been arrested six times in two months since his June 27 arrival on multiple theft and assault charges.

The city has cared for roughly 100,000 migrants, forcing it to open emergency shelters across the region and bus some migrants to the suburbs. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently met with White House officials over the issue, where the Biden administration agreed to help qualified migrants obtain work permits to fill local job vacancies.

Neither the NYPD nor a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office immediately responded to requests for comment.

