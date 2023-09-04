‘Never Thought I’d Get Married’: Kristin Chenoweth Describes Her Unusual Wedding Dress Choice

Kristin Chenoweth wore a pink wedding dress as she got married to musician Josh Bryant in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

The actress and singer chose to wear pink because she wanted to "look like Kristin" and "feel like Kristin", and she wanted "Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years," she told People.

Kristin Chenoweth on Her 'Nontraditional' Wedding Gown: ‘I Didn’t Want to Wear White’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/RwRsshGqby — People (@people) September 3, 2023

“I didn’t want to wear white,” Chenoweth told the outlet. “I went with a sheer nude and Chanel pink overlay with a big bow in the back. Very structured. It has tiny pearl flowers all over the bodice that ombré out to the floor.”

During the reception, she wore another pink dress with a large bow in the front and even sported Nike sneakers, according to People.

The two got married on Bryant’s birthday, and she posted “Happy Birthday to my love!!!” on Twitter the same day of the wedding.

Happy Birthday to my love!!! I love you bucks!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/jfhZeM3UfB — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) September 2, 2023

Bryant knew the theme would “probably be pink oriented in some way,” according to the outlet.

Chenoweth and Bryant got engaged in October 2021 after dating for three years, People reported. Eight months later, the couple announced they decided to postpone wedding plans, the outlet reported.

“I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown,” the 55-year-old actress and singer told the outlet.

Chenoweth was previously engaged to fellow stage actor Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001, but the two never married, according to People.