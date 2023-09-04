Two Passengers Booted From Flight For Refusing To Sit In Puke-Covered Seats, Traveler Claims

Two Air Canada passengers were removed from their flight to Montreal on Aug. 26 after refusing to sit in puke-covered seats, one traveler claims.

We recently flew with @AirCanada from Las Vegas to Montreal. Seated in front of us were two ladies and a gentleman who were struggling to get seated. There was a bit of a fowl smell but we didn’t know at first what the problem was. — Susan Benson (@73redpt) August 28, 2023

Susan Benson, a witness sitting behind both female passengers, claimed in an Aug. 29 Facebook post that airline employees attempted to hide the smell of vomit by placing coffee grounds in the seat pouch and spraying perfume. (RELATED: ‘Not Justified By Science’: Air Canada Blisters Government COVID Restrictions)

The passengers, refusing to sit in vomit, argued with an apologetic flight attendant, who eventually involved her supervisor, according to Benson. Both the flight attendant and her supervisor said that the passengers must use the seats because there were no other seats available on the full flight.

“The passengers said they couldn’t possibly be expected to sit in vomit for the next five hours. They argued back-and-forth for several minutes and then the flight attendant said she would get her supervisor,” Benson wrote. “The supervisor reiterated the same thing. We’re sorry, but you have to, it’s a full flight and there’s no other seats available.”

Blankets, wipes and vomit bags were reluctantly distributed to the two passengers per their request, Benson said. However, both women were then met by the pilot, who demanded that they leave the flight, voluntarily or by force, as soon as they were situated.

“They could leave the plane on their own accord and organize flights on their own dime, or they would be escorted off the plane by security and be placed on the no fly list,” Benson wrote.

Security escorted both women off the plane after they tried to explain the situation to a police officer. The pilot said both women “were rude to the flight attendant” when asked why they were removed, Benson wrote. It is unknown whether the women were placed on a no-fly list.

“I can’t stop thinking about these two ladies. They did nothing wrong,” Benson wrote.

Air Canada has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.