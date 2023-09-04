Steve Harwell, Lead Singer Of Iconic Rock Band Behind Smash Hit ‘All Star,’ Dies At 56

The lead singer of iconic rock band “Smash Mouth,” Steve Harwell, died Monday morning at the age of 56, according to reports.

Harwell died following a battle with liver failure, remaining in hospice care before his death, according to Fox News.

“Steve Harwell was a true American original,” a statement from Harwell’s manager read, according to Fox News. “A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.”

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target.” (RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Harwell retired from “Smash Mouth” in 2021. Harwell, prior to his retirement, said he would take some time off to deal with ongoing health issues. Harwell was suffering with heart disease and heart failure, TMZ reported. He was also hospitalized in 2017 because of his heart condition.