‘Smash Mouth’ Lead Singer Announces Retirement Following Out Of Control Concert

“Smash Mouth” lead singer Steve Harwell announced his retirement from the band Tuesday after video surfaced of him at a chaotic concert in New York.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” the 54-year-old lead singer told TMZ.(RELATED: Superstar Musician Gets Into Fight With Concertgoer Mid-Song)

“To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with,” he added. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Gets Into An Altercation With Machine Gun Kelly At The VMAs)

Smash Mouth’s lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently retiring after a controversial concert in upstate New York on Saturday that found him slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience. https://t.co/OuPtFMYp6S — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2021

The performer previously shared he would only be taking some time off from the band to deal with his ongoing health issues.

“To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you,” Harwell shared. “I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

“I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans,” he added.

I absolutely can not wait to see @smashmouth now pic.twitter.com/l7FAsiHuSK — KristiYamagucciMane (@wapplehouse) October 11, 2021

Video surfaced from a recent concert in upstate New York featuring the frontman slurring his words and using profanity saying. “No, you’re a fucking nut bag,” “Fuck you, bitches” and “I’ll fucking kill your whole family, I swear to God,” Harwell said. Barstool Sports reported about the TikTok video.

Harwell took some time off recently to deal with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease, and heart failure, TMZ reported.

The singer had reportedly been dealing with health issues and taking medication since 2015. He was hospitalized due to his heart condition in 2017.