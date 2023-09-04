‘Little Bit Of Wisdom’: Biden Defends His Age Amid Concern From Majority Of Americans

President Joe Biden framed his age as a positive as Americans continue to voice concerns about his physical and mental decline.

“Someone said, ‘You know, that Biden, he’s getting old,'” the 80-year-old president said Monday during his Labor Day remarks in Philadelphia.

“Well guess what, guess what … the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” Biden continued. “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what, I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

The oldest president in history has defended his age throughout his administration, telling Americans to “watch” him and pointing to his track record. He has also asked voters to judge “whether or not I have it or don’t have it.”

“With regard to age, I can’t even say, I guess how old I am. I can’t even say the number,” Biden said in April. “It doesn’t register with me. But the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out is, they’re going to see a race, and they’re going to judge, whether or not I have it or don’t have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it. I’d take a hard look at it as well, I took a hard look at it before I decided to run.”

The president has also released the results of two physical examinations that found him fit for office.

Despite Biden’s protestations, polls indicate that Americans still worry about his age. (RELATED: Overwhelming Majority Of Americans Say Biden Is Too Old To Govern Effectively: POLL)

An overwhelming majority of Americans, 77 percent, said they thought Biden was too old to govern effectively, according to an Associated Press/NORC poll.

A majority of Americans polled by Harvard Caps/Harris, 61 percent, said they believed Vice President Kamala Harris would end up finishing Biden’s second term if he was reelected.