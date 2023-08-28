Overwhelming Majority Of Americans Say Biden Is Too Old To Govern Effectively: POLL

An overwhelming majority of Americans, 77%, believe 80-year-old President Joe Biden is too old to govern effectively, according to a Monday poll.

The president’s age is a top concern not only to 89% of Republicans, but also 69% of Democrats amid Biden’s 2024 reelection bid, The Associated Press/NORC poll indicates. With Biden being the oldest U.S. president in history, Republicans and independents are significantly less concerned about former President Donald Trump’s age even though he is only three years younger.

Of those who are worried about the president’s age, 85% said they don’t want to see him run for president in 2024, according to the poll. (RELATED: ‘People Have Every Right To Consider It’: Hillary Clinton Admits Joe Biden’s Age An ‘Issue’ For 2024 Campaign)

While the view that Biden is too old for a second term is held across all age groups, it is more of a concern among younger Democrats than those over 45 years old, according to the poll. Despite this, a majority of young Democrats say they’d still likely vote for him if he’s the nominee in 2024.

“Americans asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election say Biden is ‘old’ and ‘confused’ and say Trump is ‘corrupt’ and ‘dishonest.” ⁦@APNORC⁩ https://t.co/WDlM6sMboX — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) August 28, 2023

Concerns over Biden’s age have been widely reported throughout his term, and have ramped up since announcing his reelection bid in late April. Some Democrats have expressed frustration with his candidacy over his age and dismal approval ratings, and are searching for a party alternative in 2024.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between Aug. 2 and Aug. 26, indicates Biden is leading with 65.8%, followed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 12.8% and self-help author Marianne Williamson at 6.2%.

A majority of Americans also believe there should be age limits for high-level government positions like president, the Supreme Court and Congress, according to the poll.

The AP/NORC poll surveyed 1,165 adults across the country from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 points.

