3 People Dead Within 2 Days After Being Struck By San Diego County Commuter Rail

Between Sunday and Monday, three people were fatally hit by a commuter train in California, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

One man was killed after being struck by the train Sunday afternoon. The very next day, another man as well as a woman also died after being hit by the train, The San Diego Union Tribune reported. Known as the Coaster train, the railway offers commuter rail services throughout San Diego County.

Third person struck and killed by Coaster train since Sunday [Breaking] https://t.co/aJQpiu9WNn — The San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) September 5, 2023

The first casualty took place at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when a man was hit by a northbound train close to the intersection of Pacific Highway. The man was reportedly riding a bicycle, according to CBS 8.

Bicyclist killed by San Diego Coaster train Sunday afternoon; no details available: https://t.co/y6PDw9r8Ie #bikeSD — BikinginLA (@bikinginla) September 5, 2023

The second fatality involved a southbound Coaster that was on the go though the Bay Park neighborhood, where it hit a woman, The Tribune continued. Thirdly, and most recently, a man died Monday night at around 9 p.m. after being hit by a northbound Coaster around the Via de la Valle and Camino Del Mar intersection.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene to find the man suffering critical injuries. The unnamed man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to the outlet.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office has not identified any of the victims by name yet, the outlet noted.