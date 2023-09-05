CNN Legal Analyst Lays Out 3 Key Reasons Why Meadows Would Score Major Win If It’s Moved

CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig laid out three key reasons Tuesday why it would be a win for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows if he got his case moved from state to federal court.

Meadows, one of the 19 defendants indicted in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election, is arguing his case should be moved to federal court because the charges “all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff.”

Meadows is accused of setting up a call between former President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump allegedly told Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the election in his favor. Trump and Meadows are both charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Honig said there are three benefits for Meadows if he can successfully move his case. (RELATED: Brad Raffensperger Subpoenaed To Testify During Mark Meadows’ Hearing)

“If this case goes over to federal court, first of all, big win for Mark Meadows. He will potentially have a more favorable jury pool, he might have a more favorable appellate court waiting for him in the federal system and he’s gonna ask for a dismissal,” Honig said.



“If Meadows… gets over into federal court, do all other 18 automatically go with him, including Donald Trump? Now, we don’t know the answer. It’s never come up. I think the better answer is no, each defendant has to stand on their own, but this is another one of those unresolved issues that’s gonna be crucial.”

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones is slated to hear arguments from Meadows on Tuesday.