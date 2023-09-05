Fan Gets Ejected During US Open Match For Allegedly Using ‘Most Famous Hitler Phrase’

The tension is real with this one.

During Alexander Zverev‘s five-set US Open tournament win over Jannik Sinner, a fan was ejected from Arthur Ashe Stadium for using a phrase that is associated with Adolf Hitler.

Zverev stopped play in the fifth game of the fourth set and approached the chair umpire, then pointed towards the crowd and said that a fan “just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is.”

Eventually, the fan was identified and removed from the stadium.

In his post-match press conference, Zverev spoke about the incident.

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day,” he told reporters. “It was ‘Deutschland über alles,’ and it was a bit too much.”

The 26-year-old, who is German, continued by saying he felt compelled to bring attention towards the fan.

“But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do, and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it,” said Zverev. “So if I just don’t react, I think it’s bad from my side.”

WATCH:

The fan who Zverev claimed uttered a phrase about Hitler has been removed. @bgtennisnation helped identify him pic.twitter.com/fgBN7mu4tG — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) September 5, 2023

Who just comes to a tennis tournament — the US Open even — and starts singing the Nazi national anthem?

I just don’t get why the guy thought it would be a good idea, and with all of the fans that we’ve been seeing get kicked out of tennis tournaments lately, why even try it?

I mean, dang, remember last month when Stefanos Tsitsipas tried to get an old lady kicked out for acting like she was a bee? And you’re out here doing the Nazi Germany national anthem? (RELATED: ‘She Needs To Go’: Stefanos Tsitsipas Tries To Get Old Lady Kicked Out After Claiming She Was ‘Imitating A Bee’)

Yeah, you’re definitely going to get kicked out for that. What an idiot.