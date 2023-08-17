‘She Needs To Go’: Stefanos Tsitsipas Tries To Get Old Lady Kicked Out After Claiming She Was ‘Imitating A Bee’

Truly, truly one of the most bizarre scenes you’ll ever see.

Playing against Ben Shelton in Wednesday action of the Cincinnati Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas begged an umpire at one point to have an elderly fan kicked out of his match after claiming she was “imitating a bee” before trying to serve.

Ranked the fourth best player in the world, Tsitsipas walked up to an umpire visibly frustrated and said that there was “a person imitating a bee” behind him.

Originally, the 25-year-old thought it was an actual bee flying around him as he was waving his racket around in an attempt to fight off the insect — but it wasn’t a bee.

Eventually, Tsitsipas realized that the buzzing sound was coming from a fan behind him.

“It’s a buzz right before I serve,” Tsitsipas said.

After his complaint, the umpire said he would “take care of it,” but Tsitsipas decided to take matters into his own hands, going over to the group of people behind him to find out who was buzzing. (RELATED: Asian Hornet, Cousin Of Infamous Murder Hornet, Found In United States For First Time Ever)

One fan started pointing at an old woman right away, saying that she was the one who was making the sounds.

Heck, this whole situation became such a big deal that even his opponent came over to ask what was going on.

“I know they’re supporting the [other player],” Tsitsipas told the umpire.

“I want her out. She needs to go,” Tsitsipas said.

“There’s a person imitating a bee behind me” 🐝 The most bee-zarre thing you’ll see today 😂#CincyTennis @steftsitsipas pic.twitter.com/t2W50fvo51 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 16, 2023

Absolutely insane … and so entertaining, I had to watch twice!