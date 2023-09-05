Fox News Guest Says There’s A ‘60% Chance’ US Gets President Kamala Harris

A Fox News guest predicted that there was a “60% chance” that Vice President Kamala Harris would assume the presidency if President Joe Biden was elected for a second term.

“Joe Biden is 80 years old. He’d be 86 at the end of a second term. If you look at the Social Security actuarial tables, there’s about a 60% chance that he won’t live until the end of his term, much less be mentally competent to carry out the duties of president of the United States,” Marc Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “So that means there’s a 60% chance, according to the actuarial tables, that Kamala Harris will assume the presidency at some point if Joe Biden gets a second term, so she’s on the ballot.” (RELATED: Nikki Haley Calls Senate ‘The Most Privileged Nursing Home’ After McConnell’s Mid-Speech Freeze)

WATCH:



An 80-year-old man has an average life expectancy of about 7.74 years, according to the latest actuarial tables available on the Social Security Administration website.

“It’s not just age that’s an issue. It’s approval of the job he’s doing in office,” Thiessen added. “If he was old but doing a great job and inflation was low, the economy was humming, the border was secure, crime was under control, there was peace in the world, no one would have a problem. It’s the combination of the age with the incompetence and the fact that people have concluded he’s mentally unfit. This is the problem that he faces.”

Biden’s age resurfaced as a concern after he twice mistakenly called Ukraine as “Iraq” in the span of a few days in late June. He claimed on June 28 that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq” when discussing the attempted coup by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, after he bragged June 27 about how he brought Europe together in response to “the onslaught on Iraq.”

