‘Tables Flying Everywhere’: Car Crashes Through Denny’s, Injuring 23 People

Nearly two dozen people were injured Monday in Texas after a vehicle plowed through a Denny’s near Houston, police reported.

The Rosenberg Police Department began receiving reports that a Jeep had crashed through a Denny’s along the Southwest Freeway at approximately 11:22 a.m on Sept. 4, a release from the department stated. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officials found 23 restaurant patrons inside suffering from various injuries ranging from minor to severe, though all appeared to be non-life-threatening, the release stated. (RELATED: ‘A Lot Of Screaming’: Woman Allegedly Crashes Car Into Restaurant, Injuring 20 People)

The driver, identified only as a 30-year-old individual, was unharmed, police stated, according to ABC13 News.

A husband and wife, who are great-grandparents to 12 great-grandchildren, were among the 23 people injured when a Jeep plowed into the Rosenberg restaurant Monday. https://t.co/HvRvuCUOOf — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 5, 2023

Victim Frank Casas described the frightening scene to the outlet while being treated in a local emergency room.

“Chairs flying everywhere. Tables flying everywhere. Food flying everywhere,” he told the outlet.

Roy Rodriguez, Sr. and his wife Margaret were enjoying breakfast when they were both injured in the incident.

“I got a scrape right here and some stitches right here,” Rodriguez told ABC13 News. “My wife was hollering. She was bloody and everything,” he continued, telling the outlet his wife of 61 years was still in the hospital with a serious leg injury.

Sylvia Flores said it was a “blessing” her parents — both in their late 70s — were still alive after being injured in the incident.

“This is gonna scar them. They’re not going to want to eat for a while at a restaurant. But they’re doing OK, thanks to God,” she said, according to ABC News.

Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathon White told ABC13 News that while investigations into the crash are ongoing, it appears “speed and the freshly-wet road contributed,” to the incident.

“Traffic investigators will be reviewing all facts/evidence over the next few days to determine all causative and contributing factors. If, at the conclusion of the investigation, appropriate charges are determined, they will be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office,” White continued.