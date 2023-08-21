‘A Lot Of Screaming’: Woman Allegedly Crashes Car Into Restaurant, Injuring 20 People

The driver of a red Nissan Altima reportedly injured 20 people on Friday when she allegedly crashed her car into the windows of a Broward County restaurant, according to WPLG Local 10.

The unidentified woman was allegedly attempting to park at the Thai Meal restaurant in Plantation after 6:30 p.m. before the incident occurred, according to EMS 1. Police arrived at the crowded Jacaranda Plaza following 911 calls. (RELATED: Florida Motorist Stops For Turtle, Causes Semi To Crash In Mutli-Car Pileup)

Twelve victims were transported to either HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation or Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Those injured suffered head injuries, abrasions and lacerations. However, there were no life-threatening injuries, EMS 1 noted. Two of the 12 victims hospitalized were pregnant women.

Some victims were treated at the scene in a triage area established by firefighters. Wristbands were used to indicate severity of injury, WPLG Local 10 reported.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to EMS 1. She remained at the scene as first responders and police arrived.

Angel Soler was injured by flying shards of glass during the crash. He said that one moment he was seated at the eatery, and the next he was on the ground beside the offending vehicle.

“There was a lot of screaming. There was a lot of shouting. Everybody was trying to see if there was anybody under the car,” Soler said.

“They were crying; they were terrified,” Angie Culver, a worker within proximity of the restaurant said. “It was scary for them! A car just came flying at them.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is being conducted.