EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan sent a letter Tuesday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, pressing him over his testimony before the committee, saying he might have lied under oath.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock also signed. In the letter, the lawmakers mention Mayorkas’ July 26 testimony before the Judiciary Committee and his comments about the status of the record number of illegal migrants on the terrorist watchlist. Mayorkas said anyone who presents a national security or public safety threat are detained and are a put on a priority list for removal.

The lawmakers say new reports show the DHS is not protecting the U.S. from terrorists. They mention reports regarding a foreign national with ties to ISIS who helped smuggle over 120 nationals from Uzbekistan, Russia, Georgia and Chechnya into the U.S. through the southwest border.

“On July 26, 2023, during testimony before the Committee, you repeatedly stated that aliens who are encountered at the southwest U.S. border are screened and vetted by Department of Homeland Security personnel. When pressed about the status of the record number of aliens on the terrorist watchlist who have been encountered since President Biden took office, you reiterated that ‘individuals that present a national security or public safety threat are detained and are a priority for removal,’ the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

“Your assertions seemed incredible at the time, and now recent press reports appear to confirm that the Department is not securing the border from terrorists who pose a direct threat to our national security. According to reports, a foreign national with ties to ISIS, an Islamic State terrorist organization, helped to smuggle over 120 nationals of Uzbekistan, Russia, Georgia, and Chechnya into the United States through the southwest border. These foreign nationals reportedly arrived at the border, claimed asylum, and were released into the country by the Biden Administration,” the lawmakers continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz Presses DHS Sec. Mayorkas Over Biden Administration’s Use Of Family Reunification Program)

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“These reports seem to directly contradict your testimony under oath that all aliens encountered at the border who pose national security threats are detained and removed. Even if the national security threat was not apparent when these aliens were screened, the Administration’s open-border policies still has created a national security threat to all Americans,” Jordan and McClintock added. (RELATED: ‘He Must Go’: GOP Rep Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Mayorkas)

McClintock serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security and Enforcement.

“DHS and our intelligence, counterterrorism, and law enforcement partners screen and vet individuals prior to their entry to the United States to prevent anyone known to pose a threat from entering the country. DHS continually monitors all available sources of intelligence and information related to potential threats and if any new information emerges, we work closely with the FBI and other partners to take appropriate action,” a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation after being asked about the reports.