House Oversight Subpoenas Mayorkas, Secret Service For Allegedly Tipping Off Biden Team About Hunter Interview

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secret Service for documents and testimony related to allegations the Secret Service tipped off Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential transition team to investigators’ plans to interview Hunter Biden.

House Oversight subpoenaed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for documents and three DHS employees for depositions before the Committee. The committee also subpoenaed two Secret Service officials for depositions related to testimony from two IRS whistleblowers and a former FBI agent, alleging Secret Service agents tipped off the Biden transition team in December 2020 regarding an upcoming Hunter Biden interview. (RELATED: Former FBI Agent Confirms Biden Transition Team Was Tipped Off To Hunter Biden Interview, Testimony Shows)

🚨 SIX SUBPOENAS 🚨 The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup, and now DHS, under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas, is complicit in it. IRS whistleblowers provided testimony regarding misconduct during the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, including… pic.twitter.com/mM6enNSwXP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 5, 2023

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified to the House Ways and Means Committee in May and June, saying DOJ prosecutors and other investigators slow-walked and obstructed the Hunter Biden tax probe. Shapley testified that FBI and IRS investigators planned on interviewing Biden on Dec. 8, 2020, until their plans were thwarted by FBI headquarters and Secret Service headquarters tipping off Joe Biden’s transition team the night before the scheduled interview.

An unidentified former FBI agent involved in the Hunter Biden case confirmed to House Oversight in July testimony that the Biden transition team was tipped off to the interview Dec. 7, 2020, according to a transcript of his testimony.

“The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup and now DHS under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas is complicit in it. Investigators were never able to interview Hunter Biden during the criminal investigation because Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview,” Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a press release Tuesday.

“This is just one of many examples of the misconduct and politicization during the Department of Justice’s investigation,” Comer continued.

The subpoenas are part of a broader Congressional investigation into the allegations made by Shapley and Ziegler regarding the ongoing Hunter Biden investigation. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the case in August.

Weiss served as the lead prosecutor on the Hunter Biden case when Hunter Biden allegedly received special treatment at the hands of investigators. The younger Biden pleaded not guilty to two tax misdemeanors in July after his plea deal and diversion agreement fell apart in court. Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika scrutinized an immunity provision tucked into Hunter’s proposed diversion agreement, causing a disagreement between the first son’s defense counsel and DOJ special attorney Leo Wise.

Shortly after becoming special counsel, Weiss withdrew Biden’s tax misdemeanors to potentially charge Biden in Washington, D.C., or the Central District of California. Biden’s felony gun charge in Delaware is still outstanding.

“The claim that we obstructed or withheld a response is categorically false and these subpoenas are entirely without basis,” a DHS official told the Daily Caller.

“DHS works across all our components to respond to congressional inquiries in a uniform and accurate way,” the DHS official continued.



“DHS was following standard procedures for the review and submission of materials to Congress, which have been utilized across multiple Congresses. These reviews are a normal and necessary step in the process to ensure protection of law enforcement sensitivities, matters relating to ongoing investigations, privacy and privilege issues, consistency in our responses, and more.”