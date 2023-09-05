Jimmy Buffett’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Iconic musician Jimmy Buffett died at age 76 on Friday from complications related to Merkel cell skin cancer.

Buffett’s career spanned more than five decades, giving us such hits as “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and more. He’d been fighting cancer for four years before his death, and continued performing throughout his treatment, a statement on his website said.

He played his last show in early July, 2023, in Rhode Island. He died in his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island. “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement continued.

RIP to the star of Jurassic Park, Jimmy Buffett. Yes he’s the guy running with the margaritas pic.twitter.com/rvTR4vx1rT — CryptoRay ⭕️ (@CryptoMarketRay) September 2, 2023

Buffett was beloved by fans, friends and family alike. He apparently had a great sense of humor, and even appeared in “Jurassic World” in an uncredited role, running away from pterodactyls while double-fisting margaritas, according to The Wrap. (RELATED: Beloved British Television Host Sir Michael Parkinson Dead At 88)

Aside from writing the soundtrack to many people’s lives, Buffett was also an author and entrepreneur. He was married for 46 years and built a huge family. He will be remembered as a champion and definition of the American Dream.