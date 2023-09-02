Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76

Jimmy Buffett, the singer of “Margaritaville,” died Friday at age 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” a statement confirming Buffett’s death on his official website said.

“Margaritaville” was Buffett’s only top-10 pop hit throughout his entire 50-year musical career. The 1977 tropical tune ranked No. 8 on national charts, according to Variety. He capitalized on the success of his hit song, creating Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, a hospitality company that offers hotels, restaurants and merchandise. (RELATED: Famous Producer And Singer-Songwriter Died At 31)

Buffett’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Buffett garnered a loyal audience referred to as “parrotheads.” Despite his lack of radio success, his fans propelled him to release four platinum albums and eight gold studio albums. The singer’s 1985 hits compilation “Songs You Know by Heart” sold a certified 7 million copies, while his 1992 boxed set “Boats, Beaches, Bars & Ballads” sold 4 million copies.

Buffet wrote No. 1 New York Times bestselling books, including titles like “Tales from Margaritaville,” “Where is Joe Merchant?” and his memoir “A Pirate Looks at Fifty.” He also appeared in movies and on television, such as his recent role in Harmony Korine’s 2019 film “The Beach Bum.”

Buffett experienced health problems in recent years preceding his death. He canceled his 2022 tour because of a “brief hospitalization” caused by unspecified medical issues.