REPORT: Superstar Singer Files For Divorce After Four Years Of Marriage

Singer Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage, according to TODAY.

Jonas, 34, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to TODAY. The petition reportedly states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” (RELATED: ‘Sh*t Happens’: Britney Spears’ Husband Breaks Silence After Filing For Divorce)

The couple shares two children, who have been residing with Jonas in Miami. “[I]t is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the petition states, according to TODAY.

Turner, 27, and Jonas agreed to a prenuptial agreement in April 2019, according to NBC News, and Jonas is asking the court to uphold the agreement.

News of apparent divorce arose over the weekend when it was reported that Jonas was consulting with divorce attorneys, per NBC.

Fans noted that Jonas wore his wedding ring onstage in Austin, Texas, on Sunday as the rumors surfaced. His ring is also noticeable in his Instagram post from Monday.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

The two eloped in 2019 in Las Vegas and a month later had an intimate ceremony with family and friends at Château de Tourreau in the south of France.

Turner gave birth to their daughter Willa in July 2020 and their second child was born two years later.