Man Ejected From Car After Lamborghini Driver Lost Control At ‘Very High Rate Of Speed’ In Multi-Vehicle Miami Crash

A man behind the wheel of a Lamborghini allegedly provoked a six-vehicle collision on a Miami, Florida, roadway Tuesday morning that resulted in one driver being ejected from his car and later passing away.

Alejandro Hall, 24, of Georgia reportedly traveled near Pelican Harbor Drive at a “very high rate of speed” in a Lamborghini Urus, according to Local 10. Hall allegedly tried to “[veer] to the left to avoid rear-ending a Hyundai Elantra” — an “evasive maneuver” that led the driver to lose control of his vehicle, strike the Elantra and create a fatal domino effect. Both cars spun sporadically, the outlet reported.

The Hyundai driver struck a streetlight pole and was forcefully ejected from the sedan, which amounted to “grave injuries.” First responders airlifted him to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center, where he later died. (RELATED: Former Olympic Skater Alexandra Paul Dies In Car Crash)

UPDATE: Driver killed, another arrested after high-speed Lamborghini crash on 79th Street Causeway, Miami Police say. https://t.co/ckP2fvJ96G — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) September 5, 2023

The Lamborghini spun and slid before colliding with several other cars, Local 10 reported. A total of five passenger cars plus one motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Hall was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol upon his arrest, the outlet reported, citing police. There were also allegedly some bottles of alcohol in the backseat of the luxury vehicle. Law enforcement collected two blood samples from Hall, but the results have yet to be released and DUI manslaughter charges against Hall are pending based on the results, according to the outlet.

Hall has a suspended license in his home state of Georgia and was only allowed to drive with certain exceptions, such as going to school, work or the doctor’s office, Local 10 reported. He was also previously charged with a DUI in the state.

Hall is facing charges of vehicular homicide/reckless manner, as well as driving with a suspended license involving death or bodily injury, according to the outlet.

Hall was being held without bond at the time of writing, Local 10 reported.