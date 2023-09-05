‘Nightmare Scenario’: Kayleigh McEnany Says ‘Biden Is Angry’ Over 2024 Election, Won’t ‘Leave On His Own’

Former Trump administration press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued on “Jesse Watters Primetime” that President Joe Biden is not well-perceived by the public which could stunt his 2024 election chances.

McEnany claimed that Biden’s “nightmare scenario” was revealed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll which poured cold water on his reelection hopes. McEnany said that 40% of the poll’s respondents claim they would “definitely” vote for Trump if he is the nominee, while only 39% say the same about Biden. (RELATED: More Voters Say Trump, Rather Than Biden, Has A ‘Vision For The Future’: POLL)

Although the polling numbers place the likely nominees in a dead heat, McEnany argues that Trump’s base will be more enthusiastic and likely to show up on election day. She stated that the “14th Amendment shenanigans” and Trump’s multiple indictments have riled up his base.

“If he is the nominee, his 40%, I can guarantee you will go to the polls — rain, shine, sickness, health,” McEnany said.

McEnany claimed that even hosts on liberal outlet MSNBC have noticed a disconnect with how party insiders and the general public perceive the president. According to McEnany, MSNBC hosts lamented that although Democratic “party elites” see Biden as the “second-coming of FDR,” the public sees him as an “old man.”

She then commented on the president’s alleged demeanor.

“Biden is angry. He snaps at staffers. He snaps at people around him. He is angry. He is stubborn. He’s not stepping aside. So for those saying he’s not the nominee, he’s got to be pushed out. He’s not leaving on his own,” McEnany said.