Video Appears To Show Cop Hooking Up With A Woman In His Backseat In Broad Daylight

A video that went viral Monday appears to show a uniformed police officer hooking up with a very inappropriately dressed woman in the back of his county-issued vehicle.

The video was originally shared to TikTok before making its way onto Twitter, and it’s since gone insanely viral. It appears to show a bald Prince George’s County, Maryland, cop getting up close and personal with a very scantily clad woman. The cop seems to have his hand on her back or thigh before putting his arm around her shoulder, and walking her to the back of his truck.

He then joins the lady in the back of the vehicle, which is when the video cuts off. Judging by the background noise and other people in the video, it seems like this whole thing was taking place outside either a school or neighborhood park.

A video posted on TikTok of a Prince George’s County Police officer has gone viral… I think I might know why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sTX08SsNxh — MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) September 5, 2023

"PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances," the county tweeted early Tuesday morning. "Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed."

In 2018, another Prince George’s officer was suspended after being accused of having sex with a prostitute in his cruiser, according to NBC.