REPORT: Judge Issues Warrant For Drew Barrymore’s Alleged Stalker

A judge has reportedly issued a warrant for Drew Barrymore’s accused stalker, Chad Michael Busto, after he allegedly never showed up to get fitted for his GPS monitor.

The judge issued a bench warrant for Busto in connection with his arrest after an incident in August, TMZ reported Tuesday, citing Southampton Town Justice Court Clerk Heather Drapal. Busto allegedly showed up uninvited to Barrymore’s Hamptons house, leading to his arrest.

Busto was scheduled to get fitted for his GPS monitor but reportedly never showed up, prompting police to escalate their search for the alleged stalker.

Busto is accused of attempting to locate Barrymore back in August by going door-to-door through her neighborhood in the Hamptons. He eventually managed to find the famous actress’ $6 million property and walked onto her land before police apprehended and handcuffed him, according to TMZ. Barrymore was not home at the time of the incident, the outlet reported.

Two days prior, video surfaced that reportedly showed Busto attempting to storm the stage where Barrymore conducted an interview with singer Reneé Rapp. He could be heard demanding to see Barrymore before security guards blocked his access to the stage and Barrymore was moved away to a safe spot. (RELATED: Paris Jackson Afraid For Her Life, Seeks Protection From Her Alleged Stalker)

Barrymore has not directly commented on the situation, and there have been no official sightings of Busto so far, who reportedly remains missing from police at the time of writing.

This story continues to develop.