REPORT: Paris Jackson Afraid For Her Life, Seeks Court Protection From Alleged Stalker

Paris Jackson is reportedly afraid for her life and seeking court protection from an individual who allegedly continues to contact her and show up at her residence.

The famous singer and daughter of Michael Jackson recently filed new court documents in Los Angeles, in addition to previously filing for a restraining order against her alleged stalker. She said she’s been constantly terrified as the man keeps appearing at her home and messaging her despite previously being arrested on her property, TMZ reported Friday.

Jackson said the man has been stalking her for years, according to the outlet. Her newly filed court documents reportedly indicate the man scaled a fence surrounding her home Aug. 23 and began peering through her windows, which made her increasingly fearful for her personal safety.

Jackson has said she doesn’t know him at all, but identified him as being the same man who was arrested for being on her property in another instance, TMZ reported. Her friend was staying at her home at the time, according to the outlet, and allegedly became involved in a confrontation with the man in Jackson’s backyard.

The famous singer said the man has been sending her unwanted messages that date as far back as December 2019 and that his escalated, more brazen behavior has left her feeling terrified to be home alone, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Says Online Trolls ‘Tell Me To Kill Myself)

She also said the man walked up to her front door two days after she filed for a restraining order, though Jackson wasn’t home at the time, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles Police Department’s threat management unit is investigating the case further.

Jackson has requested the alleged stalker be kept at least 100 yards away from herself, her home, her vehicle and anywhere she holds concerts. She has also requested that authorities bar him from reaching out to her online, according to TMZ.

The situation continues to unfold.