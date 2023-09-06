‘It’s Very Cute’: Fox Business Guest Ridicules Vivek Ramaswamy As A ‘Very Silly’ Candidate

A Fox Business network guest ridiculed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as a “very silly” candidate Wednesday.

Ramaswamy, who receives 7% support among Republican primary voters in the Real Clear Politics average of polls from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, received high marks for his debate performance from former President Donald Trump. He also surged in searches done on Google after the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Get Real Here’: Vivek Ramaswamy Spars With Fox News Anchor Over Taiwan Policy)

WATCH:



“I think it’s very cute. But I also think the Vivek campaign generally is very cute,” Fox News contributor Ben Domenech told “Varney and Company” host Stuart Varney. “It has the all of the hallmarks of a precocious student who has read the Wikipedia page about a topic before he runs to class and now he’s very confident that he has the solution for every problem related to the issue at question.”

Ramaswamy has been an outspoken critic of the indictments of Trump, vowing on multiple occasions to pardon the former president on his first day in office.

“I think he’s playing a game on the people who are listening to him, and I think that this is another example of how unserious he is as a candidate,” Domenech said about Ramaswamy saying he would ask Trump to be an adviser. “The idea that Donald Trump would be his leading adviser is just very, very silly, just as much as the idea that Russia would be able to do a pinkie swear or something like that, that they wouldn’t work with China in exchange for getting what they want out of Ukraine. It’s just a very silly candidacy. And I think, actually, that people are waking up to that fact.”

“It’s a mutual admiration society,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for Ramaswamy, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We, too, think Ben Domenech is very silly and cute.”

