‘We’re F*cking Bedwetters’: Ex-Obama Official Warns Dems Of Biden’s Biggest Vulnerability In 2024

Jim Messina, the former White House deputy chief of staff for operations under President Barack Obama, warned Democrats of President Joe Biden’s biggest vulnerability in an interview released Wednesday.

Messina, who also was Obama’s campaign manager in 2012, made it clear in the interview with Playbook that he believes former President Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee and that it will be a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. He argued that Democrats and Biden should focus on abortion and the economy during the election.

Messina also warned about a possible third-party candidate and the damage that would do to Biden’s reelection.

“I thought it was important to say to my friends and clients and other people, let’s just take a step back and try to be really number-specific and really sort of who has what cards in their poker hand,” Messina told Playbook. “And you would just rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump.”

He then added that Democrats are used to losing and that they believe every bad thing people say about them.

“Historically, we’re fucking bedwetters,” Messina continued. “We grew up in the ’80s and ’90s when Republicans won elections all the time. Democrats had their hearts deeply broken when Hillary (Clinton) lost and people didn’t see that coming. And so, you know, we continually believe every bad thing people say.”

In regards to a third-party candidate, Messina said it is a wasted effort that will result in zero electoral votes for whoever their nominee is. (RELATED: Obama Once Wrote To Ex-Girlfriend That He ‘Repeatedly Fantasizes About Making Love To Men,’ Biographer Says)

“I don’t care what they do. I don’t care how much money they spend. I don’t care who their nominee is. They’re going to get zero electoral votes. The question is who do they take the votes from?” Messina said. “You just can’t split away votes if you want to beat Donald Trump. And I just cannot overstate how crucial it is to make sure that we don’t create a vehicle that takes enough votes up to elect Donald Trump.” (RELATED: Obama Privately Warned Biden About Trump’s Strengths In 2024: REPORT)

Meanwhile, questions continue to loom around Biden’s health and age ahead of the elections. Vice President Kamala Harris said in a new interview with The Associated Press that she would be prepared to take over the presidency from Biden should he win reelection.