Obama Privately Warned Biden About Trump’s Strengths In 2024: REPORT

Former President Barack Obama reportedly offered current President Joe Biden some advice at a private lunch in June 2023, warning him not to underestimate the strengths of former President Donald Trump.

While visiting the White House this summer for what aides described as a regular “catch-up” between the two men, Obama reportedly warned Biden of Trump’s “iron-grip” on the Republican Party, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: ‘Truly Unprecedented’: Donald Trump Is Dominating The Early Primary Season Like Nothing In Modern History)

In addition to Trump’s formidable lead over other GOP candidates, Obama reportedly pointed to Trump’s “intensely loyal” following among voters and a Trump-friendly conservative media as forces that could work against Biden in 2024, the outlet stated. Those strengths coupled with a largely polarized country, Obama reportedly warned, could make Trump a far more formidable opponent than most Democrats realize.

Obama has reportedly offered to assist his former vice president in the 2024 race, with plans to ramp up fundraising efforts in the coming months. Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, reportedly stated the former president will “tailor” his campaign activity to maximize its effect.

“We place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations,” Schultz stated, according to The Washington Post. “We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle.”

In an interview on “This Week” July 30, former Trump Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur revealed Trump was far more popular on every issue with Republicans than Joe Biden is with Democrats.

“It’s not close,” Isgur stated. “Ask them about the economy, ask them about foreign policy, Donald Trump beats Joe Biden on all of these measures.”

Among Republican voters, Trump is leading all other GOP candidates by an average of 52% as of July 27, according to FiveThirtyEight. Despite three indictments, Trump’s lead over the GOP field has only widened in the past few months, thanks in part to his most loyal supporters who make up about 40-45% of the Republican base, BBC News reported.

“They see the world through his eyes,” Clifford Young, president of U.S. public affairs with Ipsos told the outlet. “His base believes he’s been wronged. They believe that the indictments are politically motivated.”

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll from July 2023, Biden and Trump are in a dead heat in a hypothetical match-up for the 2024 race, with each tied at 43%, the New York Times reported. Even though Democrats have warmed up to the idea of Biden running for re-election, half of the Democrat primary voters would prefer a different candidate and his approval rating overall sits at 39%, the outlet stated.