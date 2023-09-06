‘Wasn’t Prepared For The Fear’: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Dramatic Pregnancy Update

Kourtney Kardashian underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save the unborn son she shares with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, according to an emotional Instagram post from the reality TV star.

The news of an emergency first arose Sept. 1, when Blink-182 announced that “due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.” Blink-182 was on tour in Europe at the time, but the band said its Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows would be postponed.

Kardashian revealed more details about her surgery in the Wednesday post, indicating Barker had rushed home to be by her side. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote.

"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she added.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” Kardashian continued. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian returned home still pregnant, which she called “the truest blessing.”

Barker and Kardashian announced the pregnancy June 16. Kardashian held a sign with the words “Travis, I’m pregnant” at a Blink-182 concert while Travis was performing.