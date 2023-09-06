CNN Legal Analyst Says Fulton DA Tried To ‘Scare The Judge’ By Pushing For All Trump Defendants To Be Tried Quickly

CNN legal analyst Michael Moore said Wednesday that Fulton County prosecutors may have wanted to scare the judge overseeing the case involving former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged former President Donald Trump, among 18 others, for allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Co-defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell are arguing their cases should be severed from the other 17 co-defendants and are requesting a speedy trial. Willis, however, has made clear she wants to try all 19 defendants together, rather than having separate trials. Lawyers for both parties made arguments Wednesday. (RELATED: CNN Legal Analyst Lays Out Three Key Reasons Why Meadows Would Score Major Win If It’s Moved)

Host Kaitlan Collins asked Moore for his take on the district attorney’s argument that it makes no difference if Chesebro and Powell have their case severed to allow them a speedy trial because the office can bring all the defendants to trial in the same amount of time, despite pushback from some lawyers who say defendants don’t have enough time to review evidence.

“Michael, when you heard that argument from the district attorney’s office telling the judge, Scott McAfee, here that they still believe it would take the same amount of time even if they are successful in what they’re arguing today, Kenneth Cheseboro and Sidney Powell severing their cases from the broader case, what did you make of that?”





“I think they basically conceded that they would not try this case in October. There’s no way that you’re going to tell a judge ‘it’s going to take us four months and put on more than 150 witnesses in a case but we only want to give the defendants less than two months to prepare.’ That’s just not going to happen. So I think it was almost a concession. I think they did try to use the number to scare the judge into thinking he might end up with three trials as opposed to two,” Moore said. “So I think they missed their chance to make their case.”

“At the same time I think the defendants also could have been more descriptive about why evidence against Mr. Cheseboro would not be admissible against Miss Powell and back and forth and how that could be prejudicial at least and could affect their case. So I think they could have built out the record a little bit on that. But it sounds to me like there will be two defendants likely going to trial by the end of October and 17 defendants will be sometime later.”

“Remember, the four months didn’t even include jury selection, and we’re in a RICO case here in Atlanta now where they’ve been picking a jury in a RICO matter involving a gang for over eight months. And so when you talk about a year in trial I think the judge – there’s no way he’s going to push all these defendants to go by the end of October.”

Willis has requested an Oct. 23 start date for all defendants in the trial after initially requesting the trial begin March 4, 2024. Trump’s lawyers filed a response opposing the October date and said they would file a motion to sever Trump’s case from Chesebro and any other co-defendant requesting a speedy trial.