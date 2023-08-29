Sidney Powell Pleads Not Guilty In Georgia Case

Attorney Sidney Powell, who represented former President Donald Trump during his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in Georgia.

Powell and Trump were among those charged for allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia after a grand jury handed down indictments on Aug. 14, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis and John Eastman. Powell waived her right to an arraignment, Forbes reported. (RELATED: ‘Not What They Thought It Would Be’: Jesse Watters Says Media Has Miscalculated Impact Of Trump Mug Shot)

Powell is seeking a speedy trial, Forbes reported. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee set a trial date of Oct. 23 for fellow Trump defendant Kenneth Chesebro, another attorney who assisted in Trump’s legal challenges, CBS reported.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

The investigation drew criticism after Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury that investigated the former president and his allies for their efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election’s result, gave multiple interviews on cable networks, including CNN and MSNBC, saying she anticipated indictments to result from the probe and expressing excitement at the possibility of confronting former President Trump.

A document listing charges against Trump was posted on the website of the Fulton County courts on the afternoon of Aug. 14 the day the grand jury voted for the indictment, before being deleted. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to discuss the leak during an Aug, 14 press conference after the indictment was released, then issued another explanation on Aug. 15, claiming it was a trial run gone awry.

