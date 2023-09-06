Nikki Haley Says Potential Of Kamala Harris Presidency ‘Should Scare All Of Us’ Amid Rising Tensions With China

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley warned viewers about the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency during Wednesday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Watters highlighted that Haley often talks about Harris during campaign stops, arguing that supporting President Joe Biden will likely lead to Harris eventually becoming the commander-in-chief.

“Well, I think, first of all I was speaking a hard truth that we all know Joe Biden thinks that he’s going to run and win this election and then he’s going to hand it off to a President Kamala Harris, which should scare all of us,” Haley said. (RELATED: Biden Blasted For Sending Kamala Harris To Important Geopolitical Gathering)

Haley pointed out America’s rising tensions with China, underlining the recent ASEAN summit. She said that the Chinese military is attempting to “push through in the South China Sea,” arguing that this is dangerous because much of the world’s trade goes through it. She claimed that some countries such as the Philippines and Malaysia don’t want China doing this, which will provoke a response from China.

"So this is where China is going to browbeat those countries. And this is where America is supposed to go and be strong against China and have the backs of those countries trying to fight back. Do you honestly think Kamala Harris is going to go do that?" Haley said.

Haley said that she doesn’t believe Biden understands the importance of America’s rivalry with China, and sent Harris to the ASEAN summit as a result.

“This is really me running against Kamala Harris for president. That’s who we’re looking at. That should send a chill up everyone’s spine,” Haley said.