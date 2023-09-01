Where Is Kamala Harris? VP Has Spent Nearly One Month Away Since 2024 Campaign Launch

Vice President Kamala Harris has had 27 work days with nothing on her public schedule since the launch of the Biden-Harris reelection campaign, a Daily Caller analysis found.

On days the vice president had something on her public schedule, her schedule frequently consisted of having one event during the entire day. The events included having lunch with President Joe Biden, receiving a brief with the president, and eating with foreign leaders, the Daily Caller found using Politico Playbook records of Harris’ schedule.

Biden and Harris announced their reelection campaign April 25. Harris was prominently featured in the campaign materials, appearing front and center on the website and launch video. Since, she has appeared alongside Biden in debt ceiling negotiations and at various ceremonies. While on her own, Harris has traveled across the country to give remarks on maternal health, climate change and the Inflation Reduction Act.

In May, Harris had nothing on her public schedule for five weekdays. Nine days out of the month, Harris only had one activity on her calendar, which ranged from morning briefings with the president, greeting the women’s LSU basketball team to hosting the president of the Philippines for brunch. (RELATED: Where Has Kamala Harris Been For Seven Months?)

Harris’ busiest days in May included convening a roundtable with people of color who own small businesses, meeting with congressional leaders and delivering remarks at the We Are EMILY Gala. Another day Harris was briefed by the president, met with CEOs to discuss AI and then traveled to Richmond, Virginia, to give remarks for National Small Business Week.

The vice president spent seven weekdays with nothing on her public schedule in June. She spent one day with nothing but lunch with the president on her public schedule, one day attending a Juneteenth concert, one day receiving a briefing with the president, one day meeting the Indian prime minister on the South Lawn and eating lunch with the prime minister the next day.

Harris had nothing on her public schedule five weekdays in July. There were five days in July where Harris had one thing on her schedule — the activities ranging from speaking after the president signed a proclamation, a sit-down interview airing, to meeting with state attorney generals about the fentanyl crisis.

In August, Harris spent a total of nine work days with zero public activities. Some days of the month were dedicated to delivering campaign remarks and speeches on infrastructure and climate. She also took an apparent nine-day vacation from Aug. 16 to Aug. 24.

Harris’ office and the Biden-Harris campaign did not respond to inquiries on her public schedule.

Biden has also spent extended time away during the campaign. The president reached a personal record away from the Oval Office in August — going on two week-long vacations during the month.

The president held his first rally in June, speaking to a crowd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, about his legislative agenda, the importance of building in America, his budget proposal and getting the wealthy to “pay their fair share.”

Throughout his 2024 reelection campaign, the president has focused on promoting low drug prices, abortion and the Inflation Reduction Act.