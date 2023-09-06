Protestors Take Over Woody Allen’s Red Carpet At Venice Film Festival

Protestors took over the red carpet at the premiere of Woody Allen’s movie “Coup de Chance” at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night, shouting “abusers!” and “no rape culture!”

Allen attempted to focus on the movie’s premiere, but the dense crowd of angry protestors refused to be ignored, and continued to rally against the famous filmmaker’s new release. Video footage of the demonstration showed protestors being pulled away as they chanted and piled up on one another in an effort to bring Allen’s troubled past to the forefront, and distract from the celebration of his new project, according to the footage posted by Global News.

Allen has scrutiny in Hollywood ever since his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of sexual assault in 1992. Farrow claimed Allen molested her in their attic when she was just seven years old. The allegation came afree Allen’s breakup from his spouse, and Farrow’s adopted mother, Mia Farrow.

Protestors arrived early and gathered in front of the red carpet of Allen’s film. They chanted loudly in Italian and distributed pieces of paper that said “Turn the spotlight off of rapists,” according to Global News.

A group of apparent protesters walk by Woody Allen’s #CoupDeChance premiere. pic.twitter.com/0d4TSfG5Ov — Variety (@Variety) September 4, 2023

Authorities investigated Farrow’s allegations, but charges were never filed against the 87-year-old Hollywood giant. (RELATED: Crowd Of Protestors Chant ‘Grooming Is Wrong’ Outside Of Disneyland)

Despite the troubles outside of the theatre, the fans inside the venue showed great appreciation for “Coup de Chance,” honoring Allen with a three-minute standing ovation after the screening. The applause didn’t cease until Allen left the room.

Allen hasn’t directly commented on the protestors that rallied against his film.