Crowd Of Protesters Chant ‘Grooming Is Wrong’ Outside Disneyland

Protesters gathered Thursday at Disneyland in California to rally against the entertainment giant’s stance on the Parental Rights in Education bill and recent reports that the company plans to expand its LGBT content for children.

Protestors are repeatedly shouted “grooming is wrong,” and “boycott Disney,” according to a video posted to Twitter.

BREAKING: Crowd chants “GROOMING IS WRONG” as the protests outside of Disney continues. #Disney pic.twitter.com/8Xm29041G4 — Emri Moore (@emrimooretv) April 14, 2022

The Florida bill forbids the education of sexual orientation and gender identity in school-aged children from kindergarten to grade three, according to The Florida Senate. Critics have argued it will marginalize the LGBTQ community, according to the CBC.

Disney released a statement condemning the bill, saying it “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.” Disney went on to state; “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” and went on to apologize for their initial silence on the matter, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Poll Shows 68% Of Americans Think Disney’s Sexualized Content Is A Step Too Far)

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Videos surfaced on Twitter in late March showing Disney officials discussing how they planned to inject more LGBT content into their programming, according to Fox Business. One executive producer admitted that she had a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

Protesters have taken to the streets at Orlando’s Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Animation Studios in California, accusing the entertainment giant of “grooming children,” and pushing for a boycott of Disney, according to Inside the Magic.