White House Cuts Video As Biden Awkwardly Wanders Out Of Medal Of Honor Ceremony

The White House video of the Medal of Honor ceremony cuts off as President Joe Biden wanders off stage before the ceremony concludes.

Biden appeared to wander off the stage and abruptly leave the ceremony after awarding the Medal of Honor Tuesday. The White House recording of the event concludes after Biden walks down the aisle prior to the ceremony’s conclusion. (RELATED: Email Shows Fauci Privately Acknowledged Gain-Of-Function Research At Wuhan Lab)

The White House planned to have Biden exit the ceremony once there was a pause in the programming in an effort to avoid contact with attendees after he was potentially exposed to COVID-19, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Wednesday press briefing.

“The president took off his mask, as I said he would, to deliver incredibly powerful remarks about this Captain, Capt. [Larry] Taylor and what he did in service to our nation, and he wanted to honor the captain,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “And for a brief time afterward he also did have his mask on, as you just laid out. And he left as planned. As it was planned he left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees who were about to participate in a reception.”

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after traveling with Biden to Delaware, Florida and Philadelphia over the first weekend in September. The president is being routinely tested for COVID-19, and Jean-Pierre said during a Tuesday briefing that the president will be masking when around other individuals, removing it only when properly distanced from others.

Biden and Capt. Taylor wore masks as they walked into the Medal of Honor ceremony, though they both removed their masks for a period of time during the event. Biden and Capt. Taylor were maskless as the president placed the Medal of Honor around the recipient’s neck.

“You all reported that. You noticed that he left when there was a pause in the program because again he wanted to minimize his impact on folks who were there,” Jean-Pierre said during the briefing about Biden leaving the ceremony.