Goodwill Staff Find Human Skull In Donation Box, Prompting Police Investigation

Goodwill employees in Goodyear, Arizona were shocked to find a human skull inside a box of donations they received Tuesday, according to AZ Family.

Police responded to a call from Goodwill employees located near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road. They are now investigating how the skull ended up in the box of donations, AZ Family reported. (RELATED: FBI Reportedly Finds 40 Human Skulls, Some Used As Decoration, In Kentucky Man’s Home)

“When Goodyear Police arrived on scene they did discover that there was indeed what appeared to be a human skull,” Lisa Berry, Goodyear Police Department’s Public Information Officer, said. “Upon further investigation they determined they would send it off to the Medical Examiner’s Office to be further examined,” Berry concluded.

A Goodwill manager @ the Sarival & Yuma location reported finding what appeared to be a human skull in a donation box. GYPD transported it to the OME for investigation. Their initial findings confirm it is human & appears to be historic. It doesn’t appear to be linked to a crime. pic.twitter.com/nhNw7D9FZA — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) September 6, 2023

Police sent the skull to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office where examiners determined it was likely a historic artifact and holds no “forensic significance,” AZ Family noted.

“We did speak with the Medical Examiner’s Office and they did confirm that it is in fact a human skull,” Berry told reporters. “At this point, and this is preliminary, it appears to be historic, ancient and does not appear to have any forensic value at all. What that means is no crime is really attached to this,” Berry concluded.