FBI Reportedly Finds 40 Human Skulls, Some Used As Decoration, In Kentucky Man’s Home

FBI agents reportedly discovered dozens of human bones, some repurposed as furniture, at a Kentucky apartment Tuesday morning.

When agents asked James William Nott if anyone was home, Nott replied, “Only my dead friends,” local outlet WAVE reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Nott is allegedly believed to be part of a network involved in the illegal purchase and sale of stolen human remains, which is linked in part to the recently exposed Harvard Medical School scandal, according to WAVE. The scandal involves six individuals who were indicted for allegedly operating a nationwide network trading human remains obtained by university morgues.

Approximately 40 human skulls, among other body parts, were seized from inside a Kentucky man’s home. When an FBI agent asked the apartment resident, James Nott, if anyone else was inside, he replied “Only my dead friends.” MORE: https://t.co/MaMZyteBSs pic.twitter.com/l0wdk9PgKB — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 14, 2023

Authorities had been probing a case of body parts going missing from a mortuary, which eventually led them to Nott and a number of other possible suspects, WAVE reported.

FBI agents discovered 40 human skulls and various other human body parts around his apartment, WAVE reported. Agents allegedly found one skull with a scarf wrapped around its neck, while another was discovered on Nott’s mattress, according to the outlet. Spinal cords, femurs, hip bones and a bag associated with Harvard Medical School were also among the findings, WAVE reported.

While Nott has yet to be charged specifically concerning the body parts, he is facing a federal firearms charge in relation to his status as a convicted felon, according to the outlet. Authorities also reportedly found inert grenades and two body armor plates inside Nott’s home. (RELATED: Cops Shoot Bear Found In Backyard, Call In Taxidermist To Take Care Of Body)

“It’s a shock. You just never know who your neighbor is anymore,” Caroline Branum, a neighbor who lives across the street from Nott, told WLKY.