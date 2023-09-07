‘You Don’t Believe That!’: Laura Ingraham Cracks Up After Panelist Says Americans Just Haven’t ‘Realized’ Biden’s Wins

Fox host Laura Ingraham laughed after a heated discussion with a guest during a Thursday episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham discussed the growing unhappiness Americans feel towards the Biden administration, claiming that even liberal outlet CNN cannot “spin” it anymore. She pointed out that large amounts of Democrat-leaning voters want a different candidate for the 2024 presidential campaign. She claimed that the Democratic establishment is ignoring the desires of their base in favor of what their donors want. (RELATED: Biden Is ‘Too Old,’ Harris Is Not Electable, Former Democrat Senator Says)

American Majority Founder and CEO Ned Ryun agreed with Ingraham’s assessment, stating that the Democrats are not giving their base a chance to pick another nominee.

“Democratic voters are going to have to accept that Joe Biden is the nominee,” Ryun said. “I mean, seriously, who’s going to challenge him?

Ryun added that he doesn’t think anyone will step up to challenge President Joe Biden, and that even if they wanted to, they likely won’t have ballot access. He said that there are some who find the “empty husk” of Biden “useful.”

Mark Levine, a former Democrat member of the House of Delegates, defended Biden’s economic record.

He argued that the unemployment number, 3.4%, is the lowest since 1953.

“People have a job in America — it’s been 70 years since we’ve had better,” Levine said.

Ingraham pointed out that cost of living has risen, and though people may be working, their dollar doesn’t go as far as it did before.

Levine said that the “misery index” is lower under Biden than during the Reagan presidency.

“It takes time for the public to realize the economy is doing better,” he said.

Levine argued that “workers are doing better under Joe Biden,” causing Ingraham to burst into laughter.

“That’s just ridic– I mean, Mark, you don’t believe that!” Ingraham said through laughter.

“Look at the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” Levine retorted.

“The Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t actually measure how people are doing right now,” Ingraham said, pointing out that Americans say in polls that the country is going in the “wrong direction.”

An AP News poll showed that only 36% of Americans approve of Biden’s performance with the economy. A Social Science Research Solutions poll showed that 58% of Americans believe that Biden has “worsened economic conditions.”

A CNN poll which took place on Aug. 25-31 showed that 47% of Americans would vote for Trump and 46% would vote for Biden. Only 51% of Democrats believe Biden “inspires confidence,” according to a CNN poll.