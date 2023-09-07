Google Claims Men Can Menstruate

Google claims that “people of all genders can menstruate.” When you type in “Can men menstruate,” Google will give you the result, “Having a period is not a feminine thing, and people of all genders menstruate, including non-binary people, agender people, and even plenty of men!”

Yes, this does feel like a simulation and not real life.

Google directly links to a website called “transhub.org.” Ah yes, the premiere health organization “Transhub.” That doesn’t sound like an activist thing at all (I’m being sarcastic, of course).

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Portland Schools May End Grade Penalties For Cheating)