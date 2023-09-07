‘Sheer Insanity’: Former Trump Official Says Biden Energy Policy Aiding ‘The Worst Actors In The World’

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow blasted President Joe Biden, saying his energy policy aided Russia, Iran and Venezuela, which he called the world’s “worst actors.”

President Joe Biden canceled oil leases in Alaska granted late in the Trump administration, according to CBS, while proposing new regulations to limit energy production. Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some claim have caused higher energy prices. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Says Biden’s Green Energy Push Leaves Small Businesses ‘Holding The Bag’)

WATCH:



“Saudi Arabia and Russia are cutting production,” Kudlow told “America’s Newsroom” hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. “Not a whimper of protest from the Bidens and instead they go out and take out all of the Trump leases in ANWR [Arctic National Wildlife Refuge] and have now put 40% of that whole landmass, which is one of the largest oil and gas reservoirs in the world… off bounds. You can’t use that. So sure, so now we are instead of energy dominant we are relying on the Saudis, on our dear friends in Russia, and our dear friends in Venezuela, on our dear friends in Iran.”

“Gasoline prices nationwide are moving back towards $4. Out in the West they are well over $5. In the Northeast, they are close to $5. This stuff was $2 and ten or 20 cents, two and a half years ago. I mean, really? Really? It’s done because of something called climate change and the Green New Deal,” Kudlow said. “I don’t know if you’ve read the papers on this, you’ve got 1,600 scientists, including two Nobel Prize winners, who say there is no existential risk emergency on climate and they disagree with these policies. In fact, they’ve said, several of them have said the emergency idea is a hoax.”

The Biden administration revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021 and canceled an offshore lease sale in May 2022 after issuing new regulations for onshore drilling for oil and natural gas.

“Biden is … playing into the hands of some of the worst actors in the world. I’ve never seen anything… and damaging, obviously, consumers and businesses here at home,” Kudlow added. “This is insanity. Sheer insanity.”

