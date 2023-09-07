Audience Boos ‘The View’ Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin For Saying Something Nice About Nikki Haley And Mike Pence

The audience of “The View” booed co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Thursday after she named two Republican candidates she believes would make great presidents.

Griffin argued Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Mike Pence are good candidates who could be the “new generation of leadership” she said voters want.

“I think it signals that people want a new generation of leadership, they want somebody they feel like is turning the page and trying something different,” Griffin said.

“And do you think that the Republican Party can deliver that?” co-host Joy Behar replied. “No!”

“I think that the party could, more than Trump could,” Griffin said.

“Really, who?” Behar asked.

“I think Nikki Haley or Mike Pence could be a strong president tomorrow,” Griffin said, leading the audience to boo her.

Griffin then attempted to mediate the situation by flattering the audience.

“Listen, I understand. I mean, I love you guys, it’s a Manhattan audience,” she replied. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says Women Voting Republican Is Like ‘Roaches Voting For Raid.’ Co-Host Goes Off)

Co-host Sara Haines commended Haley for being popular among suburban women and independents, leading co-host Sunny Hostin to lament Haley’s opposition to teaching critical race theory (CRT) and gender ideology to young children.

“She’s a champion of parents’ rights,” Hostin complained. “We know what that means when it comes to Florida, when it comes to Texas. It really means that you’re giving the right to certain parents to teach their kids what they want their kids to learn, but you’re taking away from me as a parent that I want my kids to learn and I want my kids to learn about their history.”

She then criticized Haley for meeting with the parents’ rights group “Moms for Liberty,” which Hostin accused of being an “extremist organization” for opposing children learning about gender ideology and sexual orientation. Hostin cited The Southern Poverty Law Center, which added the organization to its 2022 hate and extremist list.

Hostin previously falsely accused Haley of using the nickname “Nikki” to hide her Indian heritage.