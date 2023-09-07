‘Would You Give This Grandpa A High-Stress Job For Six More Years?’: CNN’s Van Jones Mocks Biden

CNN’s Van Jones on Thursday mocked President Joe Biden over his age after a new CNN poll revealed nearly 50% of voters would prefer any presidential nominee over Biden.

Forty-six percent of voters said they would prefer any Republican nominee over Biden, with hypothetical matchups showing former South Carolina Gov and GOP candidate Nikki Haley beating the president, according to the CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Among those polled, 58% said Biden’s policies have worsened economic conditions and 70% said things in the nation are going badly. Thirty-three percent of those polled described Biden as someone they’re proud to have as president.

The poll also found 49% of Democrats are concerned about Biden’s age.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 25-31 among a random national sample of 1,503 adults, including 1,259 registered voters and 391 Democratic and Democratic-leading independent voters. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.5%.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow said despite the Biden administration claiming the economy is doing well, “many [Americans] are not feeling that data” in their day-to-day lives.

“I think a lot of Democrats look at these numbers and say the whispers are finally showing up in this data,” Jones said. “People are talking behind their hand. They worry about Joe Biden. Joe Biden is that grandpa that you love, that you believe in, you owe a lot — but you start to wonder, you know, would you give this grandpa a high-stress job for six more years, or would you want something else for him?” (RELATED: ‘Little Bit Of Wisdom’: Biden Defends His Age Amid Concern From Majority Of Americans)

“That’s what’s being talked about,” Jones continued. “People are scared to say anything about it, but I think it’s important for us to have this conversation now. I think it’s maybe the bottom for Joe Biden. He may go up as the economy improves, but right now, the economy is getting better and fears about the economy are getting worse. We’ve got to be honest as Democrats that there is real pain out there at the base of our party. People still don’t feel these policies yet. And we have to make the case stronger. We can’t just say, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it.’ We have to make a stronger case for the help that’s on the way than we have so far.”

A Wall Street Journal poll from Sept. 4 showed Trump leading Biden by 11 percentage points on the question of which president had a better record. Trump also led Biden by 10 points in perceived mental fitness to hold office. Fifty-eight percent of those polled said the economy has gotten worse over the past two years, with a majority of those polled disapproving of Biden’s handling of the economy. The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters from Aug. 24-30 with a margin of error of +/-2.5%.

Biden remains the frontrunner in his party for the 2024 presidential nomination, RealClearPolitics (RCP) data shows. The president is currently at 65.8%, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. behind him at 12.8%. Trump has an RCP average of 53.6%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 14.9%.